OVW Teasing Move To Florida Due To COVID-19 Restrictions
May 15, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) is teasing a move to Destin, Florida, out of their current location of Louisville, Kentucky. The reason for this is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has not been able to hold any shows and had to shut down the school. As a result of this, OVW has no income. They have said that if KY Governor Andy Beshear doesn’t change things soon, a move is likely. Al Snow is still the current owner of OVW.
