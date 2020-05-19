wrestling / News

OVW TV Episode 1083: The Journey of Tony Gunn (Video)

May 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
OVW

– Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) released the latest episode of OVW TV. You can view the latest episode for the show below. This week’s show features hosts Gilbert Corsey, Steve Johnson, Bryan Kennison and Shannon The Dude taking a look at the journey of OVW Heavyweight Champion Tony Gunn. That video is available in the player below.

OVW, Tony Gunn

