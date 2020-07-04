wrestling / News

OVW TV Episode 1090: Firecracker 4th of July

July 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
OVW

– Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) released the latest episode of OVW TV. You can view the latest episode for the show below. This week’s show features hosts Gilbert Corsey, Steve Johnson, and Bryan Kennison celebrating July 4th and spotlighting their historic event at Fort Knox. That video is available below:

