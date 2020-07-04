wrestling / News
OVW TV Episode 1090: Firecracker 4th of July
July 4, 2020 | Posted by
– Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) released the latest episode of OVW TV. You can view the latest episode for the show below. This week’s show features hosts Gilbert Corsey, Steve Johnson, and Bryan Kennison celebrating July 4th and spotlighting their historic event at Fort Knox. That video is available below:
