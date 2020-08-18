wrestling / News

OVW TV Episode 1096: Anarchy Rumble

August 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
OVW

– Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) released the latest episode of OVW TV. You can view the latest episode for the show below. Here’s the description for this week’s show:

Shock, surprise, and – sword fights?! All part of the Anarchy Weapons Rumble to crown a new Anarchy Champion! PLUS: Jay Bradley returns and Brian Pillman Jr. makes his OVW debut! Presented by Gladiator Sports Network

