wrestling / News
OVW TV Episode 1096: Anarchy Rumble
August 18, 2020 | Posted by
– Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) released the latest episode of OVW TV. You can view the latest episode for the show below. Here’s the description for this week’s show:
Shock, surprise, and – sword fights?! All part of the Anarchy Weapons Rumble to crown a new Anarchy Champion! PLUS: Jay Bradley returns and Brian Pillman Jr. makes his OVW debut! Presented by Gladiator Sports Network
