OVW TV Episode 1098: A Rush Rematch

– Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) released the latest episode of OVW TV. You can view the latest episode for the show below. Here’s the description for this week’s show:

Commissioner Dean Hill may have a trick up his sleeve to ensure a fair fight when “Category 5” Corey Storm gets his rematch against RUSH Division Champion – and former best friend – Dimes! PLUS: “Rockstar” Ryan Howe returns to in-ring action and the Legacy of Brutality shows they are stronger and more brutal than ever! Presented by Gladiator Sports Network