OVW TV Episode 1101: ‘Aftermath’ (Video)

– Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) released the latest episode of OVW TV. You can view the latest episode for the show below. Here’s the description for this week’s show:

The fallout from our historic 1100th episode! Is OVW Heavyweight Champion Tony Gunn done with Brian Pillman Jr.? The controversy surrounding the OVW Women’s Championship explodes when Madison Rayne arrives! Dustin Jackson takes on Jay Bradley 1-on-1 and much more! Presented by Gladiator Sports Network