Various News: This Week’s OVW TV Online, Brandi Rhodes Cooks With Priscilla Kelly
April 26, 2020 | Posted by
– Ohio Valley Wrestling has released the latest episode of OVW TV online. You can see the episode below, which is described as follows:
Melvin Maximus and Ms. Marvelous proved that true love can survive a demonic possession during their clash with Amon. With the returning host Gilbert Corsey, Steve Johnson, and Bryan Kennison. Special Appearance from Mr. Marvelous and Miss Marvelous.
– Also online is the latest Shot of Brandi, which features Priscilla Kelly as a special guest:
