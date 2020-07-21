wrestling / News

Various News: OVW Announces TV Taping In Indiana, Nikki & Brie Bella Measure Bellies, RAW in 3 Minutes

July 21, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
OVW

– OVW announced today that they will resume taping content on July 28th at The Arena in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Fans will be socially distanced and required to wear masks. The show will be a taping for OVW’s series on YTA.

The promotion has not held a taping since the pandemic started.

– At 39 weeks and 37 1/2 weeks, Nikki and Brie measure their bellies again and show excitement to be on the home stretch of their pregnancy.

– RAW in 3 minutes.

