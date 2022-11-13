wrestling / News

OWA Fight 4 Pride Results 11.11.22: AC Mack Beats Effy in Main Event

November 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
OWA Fight 4 Pride - AC Mack versus Effy Image Credit: OWA

– Ohio Wrestling Alliance returned for OWA Fight 4 Pride on Friday, November 11 at the King of Clubs in Columbus, Ohio. The event is slated to air later on IWTV. Below are some results from the event, per PWPonderings:

* Isaiah Broner beat Ashton Starr.
* Pretty Flawless beat The Ody.
* Damian Chambers beat Alec Price.
* Joshua Bishop beat Manders and Matthew Justice.
* Rico Gonzalez beat Don’t Die Miles and Lobo Okami.
* Allie Katch beat Joseline Navaro.
* OWA Championship Match: AC Mack (c) beat Effy to retain the title.

