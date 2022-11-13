wrestling / News
OWA Fight 4 Pride Results 11.11.22: AC Mack Beats Effy in Main Event
– Ohio Wrestling Alliance returned for OWA Fight 4 Pride on Friday, November 11 at the King of Clubs in Columbus, Ohio. The event is slated to air later on IWTV. Below are some results from the event, per PWPonderings:
* Isaiah Broner beat Ashton Starr.
* Pretty Flawless beat The Ody.
* Damian Chambers beat Alec Price.
* Joshua Bishop beat Manders and Matthew Justice.
* Rico Gonzalez beat Don’t Die Miles and Lobo Okami.
* Allie Katch beat Joseline Navaro.
* OWA Championship Match: AC Mack (c) beat Effy to retain the title.
@ThrashJustice doesn’t give a single fuck. pic.twitter.com/naRMmsZEWt
— 74.OH! (@74OH_) November 12, 2022
Another flawless night another flawless victory @OhioWrestlingA1 pic.twitter.com/pJQw76C8Y9
— @Vouganxo (@vouganxo) November 12, 2022
Love to see it!
Catch #OWAFight4pride debut on @indiewrestling!
Details coming soon! pic.twitter.com/CTJgthL0W4
— Ohio Wrestling Alliance (@OhioWrestlingA1) November 13, 2022
