wrestling / News

Owen Hart Foundation Gives Details On Dark Side of the Ring Episode

May 8, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Owen Hart King Of The Ring

In a post on Twitter, the Owen Hart Foundation gave some details on the upcoming episode of Dark Side of the Ring about his death, which they say will include “never-before-seen” footage.

The post reads: “2 Weeks & Counting! With the full support of Dr. Hart & the OHF Vice-Media’s Dark Side of the Ring is releasing tragic story of Owen Hart’s final days with never-before-seen footage. Show airs Tues. May 19th on USA’s Vice on TV & Crave TV in Canada at 10pm ET & 10pm PT. Do watch!

Meanwhile, a post on the official website revealed that Vice Media flew to Calgary to film Martha Hart and other OHF members for the episode.

The post reads: “New York’s Vice Media flew to Calgary to film OHF members Dr. Martha Hart, Virginia Xavier, Tammi Christopher, and Athena Hart for their upcoming Dark Side Of The Ring series airing this Spring on CRAVE TV in Canada. Then Filming with New York’s Vice Media wrapped up in Toronto with OHF’s Oje Hart and Dr. Martha Hart. Much thanks to Oscar nominated producer Evan Husney and his amazing VM crew (Jason, Adam, Andy, Dan, Eddie and Michelle) for all of their hard work. The Dark Side Of The Ring series will air this Spring on CRAVE TV in Canada.

In addition to that, a fan asked about a possible Owen biopic, which the OHF said is still “a work in progress.”

A post from the film’s Twitter account last month noted: “Very pleased to announce things are moving forward with the #OwenHart film. A lot has been happening behind the scenes and hopefully it will be full steam ahead later this year once it’s safe to do so in these unreal times. Stay safe everybody.

Finally, the account promoted the OHF May Long-Weekend Sylvan Lake Food Bank Drive to help the Food Bank in Sylvan Lake, Alberta, Canada. Martha is asking fans to donate supplies on May 18 to the drive. The OHF previously held the 2020 Easter Food Drive for The Calgary Food Bank a few weeks ago and plan to do it every year.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dark Side of the Ring, Owen Hart, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading