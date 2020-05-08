Owen Hart Foundation Gives Details On Dark Side of the Ring Episode

In a post on Twitter, the Owen Hart Foundation gave some details on the upcoming episode of Dark Side of the Ring about his death, which they say will include “never-before-seen” footage.

The post reads: “2 Weeks & Counting! With the full support of Dr. Hart & the OHF Vice-Media’s Dark Side of the Ring is releasing tragic story of Owen Hart’s final days with never-before-seen footage. Show airs Tues. May 19th on USA’s Vice on TV & Crave TV in Canada at 10pm ET & 10pm PT. Do watch!”

Meanwhile, a post on the official website revealed that Vice Media flew to Calgary to film Martha Hart and other OHF members for the episode.

The post reads: “New York’s Vice Media flew to Calgary to film OHF members Dr. Martha Hart, Virginia Xavier, Tammi Christopher, and Athena Hart for their upcoming Dark Side Of The Ring series airing this Spring on CRAVE TV in Canada. Then Filming with New York’s Vice Media wrapped up in Toronto with OHF’s Oje Hart and Dr. Martha Hart. Much thanks to Oscar nominated producer Evan Husney and his amazing VM crew (Jason, Adam, Andy, Dan, Eddie and Michelle) for all of their hard work. The Dark Side Of The Ring series will air this Spring on CRAVE TV in Canada.”

In addition to that, a fan asked about a possible Owen biopic, which the OHF said is still “a work in progress.”

A post from the film’s Twitter account last month noted: “Very pleased to announce things are moving forward with the #OwenHart film. A lot has been happening behind the scenes and hopefully it will be full steam ahead later this year once it’s safe to do so in these unreal times. Stay safe everybody.”

Finally, the account promoted the OHF May Long-Weekend Sylvan Lake Food Bank Drive to help the Food Bank in Sylvan Lake, Alberta, Canada. Martha is asking fans to donate supplies on May 18 to the drive. The OHF previously held the 2020 Easter Food Drive for The Calgary Food Bank a few weeks ago and plan to do it every year.

2 Weeks & Counting! With the full support of Dr. Hart & the OHF Vice-Media's Dark Side of the Ring is releasing tragic story of Owen Hart’s final days with never-before-seen footage. Show airs Tues. May 19th on USA's Vice on TV & Crave TV in Canada at 10pm ET & 10pm PT. Do watch! pic.twitter.com/niihQlZOfO — The Owen Hart Foundation (@owen_foundation) May 5, 2020

This is a painting of a real picture of Owen that we loved, which is why it's our OHF Trademark. There are pics of Owen on our OHF website & our short doc… Check it out along with all the fab humanitarian work we do to make our world a better place https://t.co/n0d9hJwnp0 Bless — The Owen Hart Foundation (@owen_foundation) May 7, 2020

Hi Wayne: It's still a work in progress. Thanks for asking. 🙏😇 — The Owen Hart Foundation (@owen_foundation) May 7, 2020

Sylvan Lake Food Bank running low due to the Covid-19 crisis so the OHF has organized the OHF May Long-Weekend Sylvan Lake Food Bank Drive. All donations to the OHF up to May long-weekend will be donated to this great cause: https://t.co/n0d9hJwnp0 pic.twitter.com/ywBlp7MlBH — The Owen Hart Foundation (@owen_foundation) May 1, 2020

Due to the Covid-19 crisis & financial hardships so many face our OHF Partner Momentum has opened New Helplines to assist those in-need. Dr. Hart works closely with their Exec. Director Jeff Loomis (right) & Financial Manager Dean Estrella to ease burden: https://t.co/CMxXG1khB1 pic.twitter.com/LpzDJBNE8C — The Owen Hart Foundation (@owen_foundation) April 29, 2020

All love and thoughts to Martha, Oje and Athena, as well as @BretHart @NatbyNature and all Owen’s family & friends on what would have been Owen’s 55th birthday today. Gone far too soon – but never forgotten. Owen Hart:

May 7th 1965 – May 23rd 1999. pic.twitter.com/23txI5tOnz — OWEN (@OwenHartFilm) May 7, 2020