Owen Hart Tournament Matches & More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will host more Owen Hart Foundation Tournament bouts and more for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which airs live next Wednesday from Houston, Texas on TBS:
* Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita
CM Punk on Commentary
* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Match: Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Match: Dr. Britt Baker vs. TBD (Joker)
* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Match: Samoa Joe vs. TBD (Joker)
* William Regal and Chris Jericho have a face-to-face controntation
* Wardlow takes 10 lashes from MJF
