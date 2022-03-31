wrestling / News
Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Matches And More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
March 30, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite, including qualifiers for the Owen Hart Tournaments. On tonight’s show, the following matches were announced for next Wednesday’s show:
* Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Match: Competitors TBA
* Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Match: Competitors TBA
* Tables Match: The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Hardys
