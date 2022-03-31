wrestling / News

Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Matches And More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

March 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 4-6-22 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite, including qualifiers for the Owen Hart Tournaments. On tonight’s show, the following matches were announced for next Wednesday’s show:

* Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Match: Competitors TBA
* Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Match: Competitors TBA
* Tables Match: The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Hardys

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

