Owner of Mindy’s Bakery Praises Endorsement From CM Punk

– During a recent interview with Brunch Boys, Mindy Segal, the owner of Mindy’s Bakery, was asked about WWE Superstar CM Punk. Wrestling fans might recall that CM Punk was eating muffins from Mindy’s Bakery during the infamous post-show media scrum following AEW All Out 2022.

According to Minday Segal, people still come to her bakery because of Punk’s endorsement during the press conference. Segal said the following on Punk:

“I will tell you, it’s the gift that keeps on giving. He is such a great guy. He lives in my neighborhood. He used to come to my restaurant all the time and sit at the bar and eat. He’s a great, very very good man. He has always supported me. He’s always supported my staff. I didn’t know the magnitude of (the press conference). It’s insane. People still come here because of CM Punk.”

Since the infamous press conference at All Out, CM Punk ultimately departed from AEW. He later signed to return to WWE at last year’s Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event.