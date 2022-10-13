wrestling / News
Ozark Mountain Wrestling THUNDER In The OZARKS Results 10.8.22: Rodney Mack In Action, More
October 13, 2022 | Posted by
Ozark Mountain Wrestling held its latest show THUNDER In The OZARKS over the weekend, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* The Rowdy Ruff Boys def. Greysin Family
* MJ Santana def. Mystii Marks
* Colt Killbane def. Zane Valero
* Ivan Warsaw def. John Omari
* Rodney Mack def. Jim Fitz. The match was restarted as a tag team match due to a distraction from Midnight Special.
* BC Lee & Jim Fitz def. Rodney Mack & Midnight Special
