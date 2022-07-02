PAC To Defend AEW All-Atlantic Title Against Shota Umino At Upcoming RevPro Event

PAC became the first AEW All-Atlantic Champion at Forbidden Door by defeating Miro, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors in a four-way match. And now, the inaugural champion’s first title defense is officially set.

RevPro has announced that PAC will defend the title against Shota Umino on July 10 in Sheffield.

Umino also competed at Forbidden Door, where he teamed with Eddie Kingston and Wheeler Yuta in a losing effort against Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki.

You can view the announcement below.