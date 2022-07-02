wrestling / News
PAC To Defend AEW All-Atlantic Title Against Shota Umino At Upcoming RevPro Event
PAC became the first AEW All-Atlantic Champion at Forbidden Door by defeating Miro, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors in a four-way match. And now, the inaugural champion’s first title defense is officially set.
RevPro has announced that PAC will defend the title against Shota Umino on July 10 in Sheffield.
Umino also competed at Forbidden Door, where he teamed with Eddie Kingston and Wheeler Yuta in a losing effort against Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki.
You can view the announcement below.
BREAKING: @BASTARDPAC returns to RevPro NEXT SUNDAY in Sheffield.
He will make his first defence of the @AEW All-Atlantic Championship against @Shooter_us
Witness history & be there live: https://t.co/rpP7l4Dar1 pic.twitter.com/mhuqaCBcux
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) July 2, 2022
