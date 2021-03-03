wrestling / News
PAC and Rey Fenix Set to Team Up on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Sting & Darby Allin to Appear
– Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, AEW has confirmed another matchup for tonight’s show. PAC and Rey Fenix will be teaming up for a match tonight against unnamed opponents. Also, Sting and Darby will be appearing live.
AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. You can see the updated lineup for tonight’s Dynamite below.
* AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament Final: Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami
* Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: Max Caster vs. 10 of the Dark Order
* Shaquille O’Neal & Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet
* Matt Hardy & Marq Quen vs. Hangman Page & John Silver
* Tully Blanchard & FTR vs. Jurassic Express\
* PAC & Rey Fenix vs. TBA
* Chris Jericho & MJF hold a press conference
* Paul Wight makes AEW debut
* Sting & Darby Allin to appear live
TONIGHT live on TNT at 8/7c #AEWDynamite: The Crossroads is MASSIVE
-Shaq makes his AEW debut w/ Jade Cargill v. Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet
-We hear from Paul Wight!
-Tully Blanchard comes out of retirement!
-AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament concludes! pic.twitter.com/EuFmMmXbYV
