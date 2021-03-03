PAC and Rey Fenix Set to Team Up on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Sting & Darby Allin to Appear

– Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, AEW has confirmed another matchup for tonight’s show. PAC and Rey Fenix will be teaming up for a match tonight against unnamed opponents. Also, Sting and Darby will be appearing live.

AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. You can see the updated lineup for tonight’s Dynamite below.

* AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament Final: Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: Max Caster vs. 10 of the Dark Order

* Shaquille O’Neal & Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet

* Matt Hardy & Marq Quen vs. Hangman Page & John Silver

* Tully Blanchard & FTR vs. Jurassic Express\

* PAC & Rey Fenix vs. TBA

* Chris Jericho & MJF hold a press conference

* Paul Wight makes AEW debut

* Sting & Darby Allin to appear live