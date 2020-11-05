wrestling / News
PAC Appears on Dynamite, Sends Message to AEW Roster (Video)
PAC made his return, albeit not in person, on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite and sent a message to the AEW roster. The AEW star appeared via video, his first appearance since March when he became stuck in the UK due to travel restrictions instituted by the COVID-19 pandemic. You can see the video below.
PAC said that he has been in isolation and has had no one to play with for seven months. He noted that he’s been there before though, and that every day he gets stronger, faster, and more obsessed.
You can see the video below:
S E V E N M O N T H S
I S O L A T E D
I N T H I S R O T T E N W O R L D pic.twitter.com/SGf28l8Kj5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2020
