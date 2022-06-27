wrestling / News
PAC Becomes First AEW All-Atlantic Champion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door (Clips)
We have the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion following the four-way match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and his name is PAC. PAC defeated Miro, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors on tonight’s PPV to capture the brand-new championship; making Connors submit to the Brutalizer. You can see some clips of the match below.
The championship was announced earlier this month with qualifying matches to earn a spot in the four-way match. Tomohiro Ishii initially beat Connors to qualify, but withdrew due to injury and was replaced with Connors.
Our ongoing live coverage of Forbidden Door is here.
Representing @njpwglobal, it's @ClarkConnors here at #ForbiddenDoor! pic.twitter.com/f97MtISgUn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
#DeathTriangle's @BASTARDPAC makes his way to the ring. Order #ForbiddenDoor now on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV / @ppv_com!#AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/i0NEPee5r5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
#HouseOfBlack's @malakaiblxck has arrived at #ForbiddenDoor! pic.twitter.com/qWuAAaMxd6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
The final contestant in the 4 way battle for the first #AEW All-Atlantic Championship is #TheRedeemer @ToBeMiro here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order it now on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV / @ppv_com!#AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/niznCFPzdi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
#TheRedeemer @ToBeMiro punishes the spine of @ClarkConnors! Order #ForbiddenDoor right now!#AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/qkxAC2CBh7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
.@ToBeMiro and @malakaiblxck with a bit of a misunderstanding in the middle of the match?! Order #ForbiddenDoor PPV right now!#AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/jmBNTB4qLv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
.@BASTARDPAC takes out a Wild Rhino and proceeds to wipe out @malakaiblxck here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/KwC1Nh9hIc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
Where did @ClarkConnors come flying in from?! Order the #ForbiddenDoor PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/lyjPsD7iBF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
.@ToBeMiro is unstoppable! Order the #ForbiddenDoor PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/ld0xse7v1N
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
#TheRedeemer @ToBeMiro was so close but @malakaiblxck intercepts! Order the #ForbiddenDoor PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/bY2UYlvogm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
450 splash by @BASTARDPAC! Order the #ForbiddenDoor PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/UGJ5kRt71l
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose in a Black Bikini, Gunther Looking Ripped Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Orange Cassidy Reportedly Getting New Licensed Entrance Theme
- Several Wrestlers React Negatively To Kane Applauding The Overturning of Roe v. Wade
- WWE Held An At ‘All Hands On Deck’ Meeting Yesterday, Stephanie McMahon Acknowledged Investigation Into Vince