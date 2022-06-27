wrestling / News

PAC Becomes First AEW All-Atlantic Champion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door (Clips)

June 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PAC AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Image Credit: AEW

We have the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion following the four-way match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and his name is PAC. PAC defeated Miro, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors on tonight’s PPV to capture the brand-new championship; making Connors submit to the Brutalizer. You can see some clips of the match below.

The championship was announced earlier this month with qualifying matches to earn a spot in the four-way match. Tomohiro Ishii initially beat Connors to qualify, but withdrew due to injury and was replaced with Connors.

Our ongoing live coverage of Forbidden Door is here.

