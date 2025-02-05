PAC On The Death Riders Mission: ‘To Usher In The End’

In an interview with Renee Paquette for Up Close (via Fightful, PAC spoke about his association with the Death Riders and what the group’s ultimate goal in AEW is supposed to be. PAC is one-third of the Trios champions with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

He said: “I’ll be honest Renee. I’ve been here since they docked. I have always hated this place. AEW never became what it was supposed to be. I hate the management. I hate the locker room. Most of all, I loathe the culture. Somewhere that rewards the manipulative and emboldens those without shame. Bluffers, baggers, and slimey little rats run amuck. You know who you are. For years, I have struggled to exist. A lonely bitter man who trusts no one, who loves no one, so here I am. Here I am to burn this company to the ground, to obliterate this institution and punish those responsible. We are not brothers. We are not family. We are professionals who give a shit. People sitting around sick and tired of waiting for change, so now, we are the change. Pro wrestling guerillas who share the same obsession: to usher in the end.“