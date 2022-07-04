wrestling / News
PAC Set To Defend AEW All-Atlantic Championship At OTT Wrestling Show
July 4, 2022 | Posted by
PAC will be defending his AEW All-Atlantic Championship at OTT Wrestling’s show in Dublin later this month. OTT announced on Monday that PAC will battle LJ Cleary in a defense of the title he won at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door during the company’s Poetry Slam show on July 22nd.
The match marks PAC’s first bout in the company since he faced off with Mike Bailey back in August 2019 at OTT live in Cork.
Should PAC retain the @AEW All-Atlantic Title
It WILL be defended in #Dublin July 22nd!
Tickets https://t.co/9vMVmrD97c #OTT pic.twitter.com/GUp5R0x0rz
— OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) July 4, 2022
