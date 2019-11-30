PAC Demands Rematch With Kenny Omega

On this past week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega was able to defeat PAC with a roll-up, evening up their series at 1-1. PAC previously won at All Out with the Brutalizer. AEW has now posted a new video in which The Bastard demands a rematch with Omega.

He said: “Kenny, you got me. It might have been a cheap, little flash pin, but I hold my hands up high. You beat me. However, I think it’s only fair that just like yourself, I am afforded an opportunity at redemption. Just like you Elite pricks who get absolutely anything they want in this company and all they have to do is ask. ‘The Bastard’ deserves a rematch. Kenny Omega. AEW. Give me what I rightfully deserves, or I swear to God I am going to make you regret it.”