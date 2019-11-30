wrestling
PAC Demands Rematch With Kenny Omega
On this past week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega was able to defeat PAC with a roll-up, evening up their series at 1-1. PAC previously won at All Out with the Brutalizer. AEW has now posted a new video in which The Bastard demands a rematch with Omega.
He said: “Kenny, you got me. It might have been a cheap, little flash pin, but I hold my hands up high. You beat me. However, I think it’s only fair that just like yourself, I am afforded an opportunity at redemption. Just like you Elite pricks who get absolutely anything they want in this company and all they have to do is ask. ‘The Bastard’ deserves a rematch. Kenny Omega. AEW. Give me what I rightfully deserves, or I swear to God I am going to make you regret it.”
#AEW EXCLUSIVE
”Give me my rematch” – @BASTARDPAC
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama#AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/dWHx31gMqq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 30, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Discusses the Infamous Bloody Koko B. Ware Hotel Lobby Fight That Led To His Firing from WWE in 1989
- Former WCW Announcer Contacted Maryland Athletic Commission Over Kenny Omega vs. John Moxley AEW Full Gear Match, Match Now Under Investigation
- Rush Pushing for ROH To Bring In His Father, La Parka Health Update
- Backstage Update on Mauro Ranallo and Corey Graves Incident, WWE Viewing Corey Graves as the ‘Victim,’ More Details on Ranallo’s Exit and Return in 2017