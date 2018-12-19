wrestling / News
Various News: PAC Done With Japan For The Year, Free Omega vs. White Match, New UpUpDownDown With The Bar
– Pac has announced that he won’t be working Christmas day for Dragon Gate and that he won’t be defending his championship until 2019… maybe.
– Here is a new UpUpDownDown…
– Here is a free Kenny Omega vs. Jay White match for the IWGP US Championship at NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo from January.