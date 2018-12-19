Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: PAC Done With Japan For The Year, Free Omega vs. White Match, New UpUpDownDown With The Bar

December 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
PAC Neville

– Pac has announced that he won’t be working Christmas day for Dragon Gate and that he won’t be defending his championship until 2019… maybe.

– Here is a new UpUpDownDown…

– Here is a free Kenny Omega vs. Jay White match for the IWGP US Championship at NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo from January.

article topics :

Dragon Gate, Jay White, Kenny Omega, NJPW, Pac, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading