Various News: PAC Done With Japan For The Year, Free Omega vs. White Match, New UpUpDownDown With The Bar

– Pac has announced that he won’t be working Christmas day for Dragon Gate and that he won’t be defending his championship until 2019… maybe.

Christmas > The nation of Japan NO TITLE DEFENCE AT FINAL GATE! See ya next year Dragongate.. MAYBE!! — KING IS DEAD (@BASTARDPAC) December 18, 2018

– Here is a new UpUpDownDown…

– Here is a free Kenny Omega vs. Jay White match for the IWGP US Championship at NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo from January.