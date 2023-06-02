wrestling / News
PAC Expected To Return To AEW Soon After Injury
June 2, 2023 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that PAC is expected to return to AEW soon after being out of action due to an injury. ‘The Bastard’ injured his nose during Death Triangle’s series of matches with The Elite for the Trios titles last year. He was off TV in order to get the issue fixed, but actually finished the series by wrestling with a protective face mask.
