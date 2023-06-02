wrestling / News

PAC Expected To Return To AEW Soon After Injury

June 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PAC AEW Dynamite 6-22-22 Image Credit: AEW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that PAC is expected to return to AEW soon after being out of action due to an injury. ‘The Bastard’ injured his nose during Death Triangle’s series of matches with The Elite for the Trios titles last year. He was off TV in order to get the issue fixed, but actually finished the series by wrestling with a protective face mask.

