PAC Expected to Return to Dragon Gate, Latest on AEW Status

– PAC’s debut for AEW at All Out won’t mean the end of his run in Dragon Gate, according to a new report. PAC was announced on Friday as the replacement opponent for Kenny Omega at All Out after Jon Moxley was forced to withdraw due to a staph infection. The Wrestling Observer’s Daily Update reports that PAC is not currently confirmed for any AEW dates beyong All Out, though the company has been in talks to bring him in for some time.

The site notes that while the impasse that PAC had with AEW involved him not wanting to lose while holding Dragon Gate’s Open the Dream Gate Championship, Dragon Gate has no issue with PAC working for AEW. He is expected to return to the promotion. PAC lost the title to Ben-K on July 21st.