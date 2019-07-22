PAC Loses Open the Dream Gate Championship

PAC lost the Open the Dream Gate Championship in Dragon Gate last night to Ben-K, ending his reign at 229 days, at the Kobe Pro-Wrestling Festival. He won the title back in December 2018, two months after he returned to wrestling following his WWE departure.

PAC was previously set to appear at AEW Double or Nothing against Adam ‘Hangman’ Page, but the match was pulled due to creative differences. It’s believed that some of those differences were due to PAC holding this title, as PAC either refused or wasn’t allowed by Dragon Gate to lose while he was champion. The Young Bucks have previously said they hope to work with him in the future.