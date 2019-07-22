wrestling / News
PAC Loses Open the Dream Gate Championship
PAC lost the Open the Dream Gate Championship in Dragon Gate last night to Ben-K, ending his reign at 229 days, at the Kobe Pro-Wrestling Festival. He won the title back in December 2018, two months after he returned to wrestling following his WWE departure.
PAC was previously set to appear at AEW Double or Nothing against Adam ‘Hangman’ Page, but the match was pulled due to creative differences. It’s believed that some of those differences were due to PAC holding this title, as PAC either refused or wasn’t allowed by Dragon Gate to lose while he was champion. The Young Bucks have previously said they hope to work with him in the future.
228 days are over!!! @ben_k_1019 defeats PAC to become the new Open The Dream Gate Champion! #KobeProWrestlingFestival2019 #DragonGate https://t.co/or9p58bwH3 pic.twitter.com/EsWiKUnZMC
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) July 21, 2019
In the Main Event, Ben-K became the new Open the Dream Gate Champion after defeating PAC with a Ben-K Bomb.
PAC reign ends after 229 days and 3 title defenses. #DragonGate pic.twitter.com/vfbpETsJq3
— The Art of Puroresu (@PuroresuArtt) July 22, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Corey Graves on WWE Hiring Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins Leading the Locker Room
- Bruce Pritchard On Vince McMahon Not Being a Fan of Jim Ross Initially, Selling JR to Vince
- Becky Lynch Responds to Mark Henry Saying She’s Coming Off as Arrogant, Henry Replies
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Claiming He Was Busy to Get Out of Conference Call in TNA, How Much Authority He Had