wrestling / News
PAC Reportedly Missing AEW New Year’s Smash Night One
December 17, 2020 | Posted by
It appears that PAC will not be present at AEW’s final episode of 2020, according to a new report. Bodyslam.net reports that the AEW star will be missing the December 30th episode, which is the first night of their “New Year’s Smash” event, as he is scheduled to fly home to the UK on Friday.
PAC will reportedly return for the January 6th episode of Dynamite. He is scheduled to appear on next week’s Dynamite, facing the Butcher in a match being taped tonight.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Hints That Wrestling Will Be Dead In 20 Years
- Wrestling World Reacts To News Of Pregnancy Announcement From Brandi and Cody Rhodes
- Arn Anderson On John Cena’s Reign As WWE’s Top Star, Comparing Cena To Attitude Era Stars Like The Rock & Steve Austin
- Eric Bischoff On Starrcade 1999 Being Worst PPV He’s Ever Seen, How He Would’ve Booked Bret Hart vs. Goldberg