PAC Reportedly Missing AEW New Year’s Smash Night One

It appears that PAC will not be present at AEW’s final episode of 2020, according to a new report. Bodyslam.net reports that the AEW star will be missing the December 30th episode, which is the first night of their “New Year’s Smash” event, as he is scheduled to fly home to the UK on Friday.

PAC will reportedly return for the January 6th episode of Dynamite. He is scheduled to appear on next week’s Dynamite, facing the Butcher in a match being taped tonight.