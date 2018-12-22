PAC Reportedly Turned Down Appearance At ALL IN

In the latest episode of Talk is Jericho (via Wrestlezone), Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn talked about PAC, with Jericho revealing the former Neville turned down an offer to appear at All In back in September.

Jericho said: “They tried to get him to go to All In, like over the top and he wouldn’t do it. He wanted to make his debut with Dragon Gate.”

Zayn said that Pac isn’t “money driven” and “he’s really happy” with his move to the independent scene.

He added: “That’s the kind of guy he is dude, lot of love, a lot of respect for him. He’s principled. He told me straight up, a lot of money – the indies weren’t what they were when I left five years ago. Old timer in the indies back in my day [Don Cherry impression]…there wasn’t as much money on the indies and I did really well by indie standards right before I signed [with WWE]. He was telling me straight, ‘Man there’s a lot of money being offered in a lot of directions,’ but he’s never been an overly money driven guy. That’s why maybe he didn’t fit in the WWE system very much because the culture here is very overly ambitious and money and success and that has to be what takes you to the next level and he’s never really been like that. So he went back because he’s a loyal guy and he always just loved wrestling for Dragon Gate, so he went straight back to Dragon Gate. It’s so funny how there’s millions that dream of being in our position and his dream is being a postman [laughter]. That’s the kind of dude he is. He’s a world famous pro wrestler. His dream is just being a mail man; he just wants to walk around and deliver the mail. He wants a simple life. He’s a simple guy and he loves wrestling. He really does. It’s not to say he won’t wrestle other places or take money. You need money to live and all that, but he’s not the type to sell his soul, so to speak, for an extra few bucks.“