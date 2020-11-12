PAC Returns On AEW Dynamite, Goes After Eddie Kingston

PAC is back in AEW Dynamite, having made his return after the main event of this week’s episode. PAC came out on tonight’s show after the Rey Fenix vs El Penta Zero M match while Eddie Kingston was in the ring cutting a promo. After Kingston kicked Fenix out of the ring and called him “dead weight,” PAC came out and said that he’s back, and Kingston made a big mistake.

Kingston said he was down for the fight but because he wasn’t cleared to compete, AEW officials came down to keep them apart. You can see a brief clip from the segment below.

PAC has been away from AEW since the pandemic lockdown due to the travel restrictions imposed. A vignette featuring him aired on last week’s episode that teased his return.