PAC Set as Final Entrant for Annual British J Cup Tournament
– Revolution Pro has announced that AEW’s PAC is the final entrant in this year’s British J Cup tournament. You can check out the announcement below.
The other entrants for this year’s tournament include Senza Volto, Robbie Eagles, Amazing Red, 2018 winner El Phantasmo, Barbaro Cavernario, Michael Oku, Rocky Romero. The eight-man tournament will be held at the York Hall in London, England. The event is scheduled for Sunday, November 24.
The final entrant in the Third Annual British J Cup is PAC
Tickets: https://t.co/cEDtSXGQeq pic.twitter.com/7bT8yqRVwY
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) October 18, 2019
