Various News: PAC Shows Off New Physique, Ronda Rousey Named Executive Producer Of CW Series, Jake Roberts Set For Podcast

– In a post on Twitter, PAC (formerly Neville in WWE) revealed his new physique after he recently returned to the independent scene.

KISS MY MUSCULAR ARSE. pic.twitter.com/YUta4oNeaW — KING IS DEAD (@BASTARDPAC) November 10, 2018

– Deadline reports that Ronda Rousey will be the executive producer on the CW’s upcoming series Strong Girl, which will be developed by writer Melissa Scrivner-Love (Fear the Walking Dead). The show “follows a former war photographer named Rayna who discovers she is indestructible and potentially the strongest woman in the world. Ghosted by her Spec Ops fiance when she reveals her newfound power to him, Rayna is hired as a bodyguard by a billionaire named Oliver, who sees her true potential.”

– Jake Roberts will appear on the November 20 episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.