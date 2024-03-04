PAC Appears In Vignette On AEW Revolution: Zero Hour

PAC appears to be on his way back in AEW, appearing in a vignette on the AEW Revolution: Zero Hour pre-show. The vignette aired during the pre-show to Sunday’s PPV with PAC making his first appearance since July of 2023.

“Here we go again,” PAC said (per Fightful). “A tale as old as time. The Forgotten Bastard. Where have you been boy?! This is where I’ve been. Now, you tell me, who said life’s not hard? Every man has his struggles. Do you think that I don’t know the burden of shame? Isolated, blinded, broken. I almost popped my clogs, but I didn’t!”

He continued, “You’ll never get rid of me, Tony Khan. I’m like a cockroach. An indestructible little bastard always lurking in the underbelly. I will be back very soon, whether you like it or not, but I am going to drag this festering storm of a company into a new age. Because I’m alive, ladies and gentlemen, and doesn’t it feel good to be alive?””