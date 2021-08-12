wrestling / News
PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo Set For AEW All Out
We have a second match set for next month’s AEW All Out PPV. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that PAC will battle Andrade El Idolo at the September 5th PPV.
The match comes as Andrade has been trying to recruit PAC’s Death Triangle allies in the Lucha Bros., without success so far. The show airs from Chicago and will be live on PPV.
"Anywhere! Anytime!" – @BASTARDPAC tells @AndradeElIdolo he's easy to find.
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/RqXGmFGgHs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2021
Sounds like @AndradeElIdolo and Chavo Guerrero (@mexwarrior) want to show @BASTARDPAC who the boss is at #AEWAllOut!
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/G0S1OLoqgg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2021
