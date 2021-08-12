wrestling / News

PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo Set For AEW All Out

August 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite PAC

We have a second match set for next month’s AEW All Out PPV. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that PAC will battle Andrade El Idolo at the September 5th PPV.

The match comes as Andrade has been trying to recruit PAC’s Death Triangle allies in the Lucha Bros., without success so far. The show airs from Chicago and will be live on PPV.

