PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
The planned match pitting PAC against Andrade El Idolo is set for next week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced on Friday that the match, which was originally set for All Out, will take place on next week’s show.
The match was announced to be postponed on Thursday, with Tony Khan citing travel issues.
