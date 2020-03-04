wrestling / News
PAC vs. Chuck Taylor Announced For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite
In a post on Twitter, All Elite Wrestling announced a one-on-one match between PAC and Chuck Taylor for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This is Taylor’s first singles match in AEW history. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Jon Moxley & Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara
* Lance Archer debuts
* PAC vs. Chuck Taylor
* SCU & Colt Cabana vs. The Dark Order
* Jake Hager vs. QT Marshall
