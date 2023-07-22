UPDATED: PAC vs. Gravity & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

UPDATED: AEW has announced another two matches to next week’s AEW Dynamite. In addition to the aforementioned PAC vs. Gravity match, AEW has announced Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends for the show.

The updated lineup is:

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. AR Fox

* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends

* Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland

* PAC vs. Gravity

ORIGINAL: PAC is set to battle Gravity on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. During tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV, Gravity defeated Komander in the opening match and it was announced that he will be facing PAC on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

PAC faced Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship on tonight’s show but lost the bout, with Castagnoli retaining the title. The updated lineup for Dynamite, which airs on TBS, is:

