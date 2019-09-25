PAC vs. Hangman Page Set For AEW Dynamite Premiere Next Week

All Elite Wrestling has added a huge match to the premiere of AEW Dynamite on TNT next week from Washington DC. PAC, who made his debut at All Out with a win over Kenny Omega, will take on ‘Hangman’ Adam Page. The two have been feuding for months, and were originally set to face at Double or Nothing before PAC was pulled from the card. The episode airs from the Capital One Arena. Here’s the updated lineup:

– PAC vs. Hangman Page

– Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

– Cody vs. Sammy Guevara

– MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

– Nyla Rose vs. Riho

– Jon Moxley set to appear live