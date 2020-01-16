wrestling / News
PAC vs. Jon Moxley Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
– Jon Moxley will battle PAC next week on AEW Dynamite with a shot at Chris Jericho’s AEW World Title on the line. Moxley and PAC defeated their respective opponents in Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin, respectively, to advance to next week’s episode.
Moxley was attacked by the Inner Circle after his win over Guevara and was brutalized by the stable, including being hit in the orbital are with a spike fromo Jericho’s leather jacket. While PAC said he should win next week’s match by default, Moxley came back out to ringside to say he’d be ready for next week.
When you say no to the #InnerCircle, you will have hell to pay.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 16, 2020
"I don't care if I'm blind, if I've got one eye, no eyes, I don't care if I'm half dead." @JonMoxley
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 16, 2020
