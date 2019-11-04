wrestling / News

Pac vs. Trent Added To AEW Dynamite

November 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert

– AEW announced Pac will face Trent on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Also set for Wednesday’s episode:

– Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho
– Cody’s career announcement

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Pac, Trent, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading