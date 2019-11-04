wrestling / News
Pac vs. Trent Added To AEW Dynamite
November 4, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW announced Pac will face Trent on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
#AEWCharlotte
It's @BASTARDPAC vs @trentylocks LIVE on @TNTDrama 8e/7c
Can Trent smash PAC before Full Gear? or will PAC make an example out of Trent? pic.twitter.com/tpZo9mLjFO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 4, 2019
Also set for Wednesday’s episode:
– Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho
– Cody’s career announcement
