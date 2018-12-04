Various News: PAC vs. Will Ospreay RevPro Event Sells Out Quickly, Sami Zayn Posts Post-Surgery Photo, AJ Styles and the New Day Visit World’s Biggest Retro Game Collection

– A few days ago, Revolution Pro Wrestling announced that Will Ospreay will have a match with PAC at their High Stakes event at York Hall in London. Now, the event has already sold out, making it the fastest sellout in York Hall history. Ospreay commented on the news, which you can see below. The event happens on February 15, 2019.

Officially fastest York Hall sell out ever. #HighStakes2019 pic.twitter.com/fnyK6EAs0t — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) December 3, 2018

If I have learnt anything from @RevProUK booking what is being titled a “genuine dream match” is that this is a symbol to show even though some guys in the UK are being locked down in where they can compete, our country can thrive without being part of the system. Ospreay Vs PAC — ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) December 4, 2018

– Sami Zayn posted a photo of himself getting some ice as he continues his recovery from bilateral shoulder surgery earlier this year, which was used to treat two rotator cuffs.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods visiting a man who owns the world’s largest video game collection.