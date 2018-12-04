Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: PAC vs. Will Ospreay RevPro Event Sells Out Quickly, Sami Zayn Posts Post-Surgery Photo, AJ Styles and the New Day Visit World’s Biggest Retro Game Collection

December 4, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PAC Neville

– A few days ago, Revolution Pro Wrestling announced that Will Ospreay will have a match with PAC at their High Stakes event at York Hall in London. Now, the event has already sold out, making it the fastest sellout in York Hall history. Ospreay commented on the news, which you can see below. The event happens on February 15, 2019.

– Sami Zayn posted a photo of himself getting some ice as he continues his recovery from bilateral shoulder surgery earlier this year, which was used to treat two rotator cuffs.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods visiting a man who owns the world’s largest video game collection.

