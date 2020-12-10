PAC Wasn’t Present For Most Recent AEW Dynamite Taping

Fightful Select reports that not long after making his return to AEW, PAC has been absent from the last two weeks of Dynamite, including a match in which Lance Archer teamed with his Death Triangle teammates Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix. According to the report, Pac was not at the tapings at all.

The talent speculated that he wanted to go home for the holidays and would have to quarantine himself two weeks before traveling. This has not been confirmed, however. He did stay for the two weeks of tapings prior to last week.