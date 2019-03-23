Various News: PAC Forced to Withdraw From WrestleCon, Updated Lineup for Last Road to G1 Supercard Event, Note on ROH Baltimore Main Event

– WrestleCon issued an official statement today that PAC (formerly known as WWE’s Neville) has been forced to withdrew from this year’s event due to visa issues. You can check out the full statement below:

We regret to inform you that PAC will not be at WrestleCon. We worked diligently over the past several months with our attorneys to ensure that he successfully received a visa to travel into the United States. Our visa application was filed in a timely manner, all fees were paid to attorneys, and all required information was disclosed to government officials. Our attorneys were confident there would be no issue and based on their experience and expectation, we advertised PAC on the assumption there would be no problem obtaining a visa. However, after exhausting all efforts, we were unable to provide PAC the appropriate visa to travel and work in the United States. We understand and share your disappoint of this unanticipated outcome, as does PAC.

Further, we would like to clarify that in no way will this unfortunate incident have any impact on his future with AEW. This issue is isolated to WrestleCon only. Over the next few days, we will issue refunds on all photo ops and autograph that were purchased related to PACT’s appearance at the convention. We will also replace graphics that featured him, so we appreciate our patience during these updates.

– The lineup is set for the last Road to G1 Supercard event. The show will be held on March 31 in Baltimore, Maryland. Here is the updated lineup:

* PJ Black vs. Kenny King

* Mark Haskins vs. Silas Young

* Rush vs. Tracy Williams

* TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Cobb vs. Juice Robinson and Bandido

* Villain Enterprises (Brody King and PCO) (c) vs The Briscoe Brothers (ROH World Tag Team Championship – Winners will face IWGP Tag Team Champions—currently Guerrillas of Destiny—in a Titles vs. Titles Match at G1 Supercard)

* Flip Gordon vs. TBA

* Shinobi Shadow Squad vs. Coast 2 Coast and Colin Delaney

– Also Road to G1 Supercard show, ROH released the following announcement on the main event for that card:

ROH CHAMPIONS, LIFEBLOOD AND KINGDOM COLLIDE IN BALTIMORE

All roads lead to ROH and New Japan’s G1 Supercard and the last stop on the Road to G1 Supercard is the UMBC Event Center in ROH’s home city of Baltimore! All of your favorite ROH stars will compete in the final stop, the last tune up before descending upon the World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden!

The best of the best do battle in tag team action when Jay Lethal and Jeff Cobb team up against IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson and Bandido of Lifeblood and Vinny Marseglia and TK O’Ryan of The Kingdom!

TRIPLE THREAT TAG TEAM MATCH

LIFEBLOOD (IWGP UNITED STATES TAG TEAM CHAMPION JUICE ROBINSON & BANDIDO) vs. THE KINGDOM (TK O’RYAN & VINNY MARSEGLIA) vs. JAY LETHAL AND JEFF COBB

Heading into The World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, Jay Lethal and Jeff Cobb have big-time matches on their docket. But before they get there, they must face a duo that has regularly thrown a wrench into Jay Lethal’s life and livelihood, The Kingdom, and two of the hottest stars in ROH and New Japan, IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson and a man who will challenge for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship, Bandido!

This tag team clash will be for the winner’s share of the purse but one must believe Lethal will look to get his licks in on The Kingdom. Meanwhile, Bandido will step into the ring looking for steel to sharpen steel as he steps into the ring less than one week before he gets the biggest shot of his career when he competes for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.

Who will pick up the victory? Join us live in person or as Road to G1 Supercard – Baltimore airs LIVE for all HonorClub members!

ROAD TO G1 SUPERCARD – BALTIMORE

SUNDAY, MARCH 31TH

BELL TIME @ 06:00 PM EDT

UMBC EVENT CENTER

1000 HILLTOP CIRCLE

BALTIMORE , MD 21250

ALREADY SIGNED:

TRIPLE THREAT TAG TEAM MATCH

LIFEBLOOD (IWGP UNITED STATES TAG TEAM CHAMPION JUICE ROBINSON & BANDIDO) vs. THE KINGDOM (TK O’RYAN & VINNY MARSEGLIA) vs. ROH WORLD CHAMPION JAY LETHAL AND ROH WORLD TV CHAMPION JEFF COBB

“EL TORO BLANCO” RUSH vs. “HOT SAUCE” TRACY WILLIAMS

MARK HASKINS vs. “PRO WRESTLING’S LAST REAL MAN” SILAS YOUNG

KENNY KING vs. PJ BLACK

SIGNED TO COMPETE:

VILLAIN ENTERPRISES (MARTY SCURLL, PCO, & BRODY KING)

THE BRISCOES

SHANE TAYLOR