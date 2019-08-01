Paid Attendance For Wrestlemania 35 Revealed

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE’s second quarter financials revealed that there was the paid attendance for Wrestlemania 34 was approximately 63,000. WWE announced 82,265 fans at the actual event, which was of course, a fake number.

The last time they were at MetLife Stadium, they had 68,900 paid and 74,300 in the building, with an announced attendance of 80,676. So, technically, they had a higher announced attendance but a lower actual attendance.

63,000 is still a legitimate sellout. It’s believed that the staging area blocked off more seats as Wrestlemanias that have legit sellouts usually have 5,000-7,000 comps. The number of people in the building may have been between 68,000 and 70,000.