Paige and Maria Defend The Divas Era Of WWE Wrestling After A Fan Says It Should Be Deleted From History

A fan on Twitter recently posted that the ‘Divas’ era of women’s wrestling in WWE was ‘not wrestling’ and should be erased from WWE. This drew responses from both Maria Kanellis and Paige, who defended that era of the company. Paige in particular said she didn’t understand the negative connotations with the word “diva” and said she’s proud to have been part of that time.

A major part of the divas era should be erased from the @wwe history. That was not wrestling.@MariaLKanellis #WWE #Divas — Rock LaRose (@LaroseRock) April 12, 2019

It wasn’t the Divas. It shouldn’t be erased. There were and still are women from that era that had/have a major impact on wrestling. https://t.co/WA4xEBRino — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) April 12, 2019

I was a diva.. something that every female fan and now wrestler strived to be growing up. The term and the past should never be erased. That’s our history and I’m proud of it. https://t.co/7M2Xu2bEOe — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 12, 2019

I don’t understand and will never understand why the term “diva” to some people is a negative. All I wanted to be when I first started watching and being a wrestler was to become a WWE diva. Incredible athletes. They paved the way for all of us. Don’t discredit their hard work. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 12, 2019

I’m proud I got to be a diva and I’m proud that I got to be part of the transition of becoming a superstar. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 12, 2019