Paige and Maria Defend The Divas Era Of WWE Wrestling After A Fan Says It Should Be Deleted From History

April 12, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
A fan on Twitter recently posted that the ‘Divas’ era of women’s wrestling in WWE was ‘not wrestling’ and should be erased from WWE. This drew responses from both Maria Kanellis and Paige, who defended that era of the company. Paige in particular said she didn’t understand the negative connotations with the word “diva” and said she’s proud to have been part of that time.

