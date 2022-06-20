wrestling / News
Paige Announced For Her First Post-WWE Booking
June 20, 2022 | Posted by
World Association of Wrestling has announced that Paige, under her real name of Saraya, will be at their Frightmare IV event. It happens on October 15 at the Norfolk Showground in the UK. This is the first announced booking for Paige after she leaves WWE. Her contract there expires on July 7. WAW is owned by Paige’s family.
Look who's coming home…@RealPaigeWWE will be at #FightmareIV, stepping back into a WAW ring for the first time in over a decade!
What role will she play in the show? Stay tuned to find out!
Tickets: https://t.co/n7O7saFcmO pic.twitter.com/pRFuDQ7Wjk
— World Association of Wrestling (@WAW_UK) June 20, 2022
