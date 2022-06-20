wrestling / News

Paige Announced For Her First Post-WWE Booking

June 20, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
World Association of Wrestling has announced that Paige, under her real name of Saraya, will be at their Frightmare IV event. It happens on October 15 at the Norfolk Showground in the UK. This is the first announced booking for Paige after she leaves WWE. Her contract there expires on July 7. WAW is owned by Paige’s family.

