wrestling / News

Paige Announced For Starrcast V Weekend

June 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paige Starrcast V Image Credit: Starrcast

Paige is heading to Starrcast, being announced for the Summerslam weekend event. Starrcast announced that the star, who is set to exit WWE when her contract expires on July 7th, will be part of the event. The announcement reads:

“She’s a wrestler, actress, entrepreneur, former multi-time Champion & is making her first ever post-#WWE appearance.

@RealPaigeWWE
is coming to #STARRCAST!

Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in Nashville!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Paige, Starrcast, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading