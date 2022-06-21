wrestling / News
Paige Announced For Starrcast V Weekend
Paige is heading to Starrcast, being announced for the Summerslam weekend event. Starrcast announced that the star, who is set to exit WWE when her contract expires on July 7th, will be part of the event. The announcement reads:
“She’s a wrestler, actress, entrepreneur, former multi-time Champion & is making her first ever post-#WWE appearance.
@RealPaigeWWE
is coming to #STARRCAST!
Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in Nashville!”
