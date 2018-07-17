Quantcast

 

Paige Announces Opening Match For Tonight’s Smackdown

July 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
paige wwe smackdown

– Paige has announced the opening match for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. The Smackdown General Manager posted to Twitter confirming that AJ Styles will face Andrade “Cien” Almas in the opening segment.

The announcement comes after Styles was confronted by Zelina Vega, who said that Almas is the only person who should face Styles at SummerSlam:

