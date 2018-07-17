wrestling / News
Paige Announces Opening Match For Tonight’s Smackdown
– Paige has announced the opening match for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. The Smackdown General Manager posted to Twitter confirming that AJ Styles will face Andrade “Cien” Almas in the opening segment.
The announcement comes after Styles was confronted by Zelina Vega, who said that Almas is the only person who should face Styles at SummerSlam:
EXCLUSIVE: It's about time #WWEChampion @AJStylesOrg met the #FutureOfSDLive @AndradeCIenWWE… #SDLive @Zelina_VegaWWE pic.twitter.com/SxwPtBMhxn
— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2018
And the #WWE Universe won’t have to wait very long BECAUSE…@AJStylesOrg vs. @AndradeCienWWE will be the FIRST match of #SDLive. I’m ready to see this one. #TheFuturevsThePhenomenal https://t.co/G07X77STuC
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 17, 2018