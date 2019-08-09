Paige Announces She Needs Another Neck Surgery

– In a post on Twitter, Paige revealed that she will need another neck surgery after a hernia that was expected to heal did not do so.

She wrote: “Me and my fave Dr! Dr Juan Uribe. He did an amazing job on my last neck surgery. Also the miracle worker for Nikki Bella and TJ Wilson’s necks! Unfortunately, the match from Uniondale created a new hernia that we thought would heal. It did not. Sooo… One more surgery to go.”

This comes after she missed a meet and greet, which she apologized for, noting she had to meet her doctor. In an Instgram post, she gave more details on her condition.

She added: “Not the best pic of me but had another consultation with my fave doctor in the world! @thejuanuribe checking up on my neck. Unfortunately I have the neck of a 60 year old. The first fusion healed perfectly. But I developed another hernia above it after my match in Uniondale. It didn’t get better over time.. One more surgery.”