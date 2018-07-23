Quantcast

 

Paige Announces Tag Team Tournament Match For Smackdown

July 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
paige wwe smackdown

– Paige announced a Tag Team Tournament match for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The GM announced that The New Day will face SAnitY in the first round of the tournament, which will crown new #1 contenders to face The Bludgeon Brothers at Summerslam.

The other first-round match will pit The Usos against The Bar, which may take place on next week’s episode.

