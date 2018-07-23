wrestling / News
Paige Announces Tag Team Tournament Match For Smackdown
July 23, 2018 | Posted by
– Paige announced a Tag Team Tournament match for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The GM announced that The New Day will face SAnitY in the first round of the tournament, which will crown new #1 contenders to face The Bludgeon Brothers at Summerslam.
The other first-round match will pit The Usos against The Bar, which may take place on next week’s episode.
At the airport and on my way to #SDLive! What’s the first tag-team tournament match you ask? pic.twitter.com/xhhKdrCQBz
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 23, 2018