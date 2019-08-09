WWE News: Paige Apologizes For Missing Meet & Greet, WWE Responds to Adam Cole Trademark Denial

– Paige took to Twitter to apologize to a fan for missing her SummerSlam meet & greet appearance. The fan took to Twitter to issue his disappointment over the fact that Paige wasn’t going to be there, to which she replied:

My apologies. Unfortunately I have to go see my doctor about my neck and my health takes a big priority. Please apologize to your wife from me. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/LUbE5BbyRG — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 8, 2019

– PWInsider reports that WWE has issued a response to the denial for their trademark attempt for “Adam Cole.” The company had given an initial denial last December because they had to clarify whether the name identified a particular living individual. When they said it did not, The US Patent and Trademark Office replied with Cole’s Wikipedia page showing his pre-WWE history, as well as Cole’s WWE.com bio, as evidence it refers to a real person. They said that Austin Jenkins (Cole’s real name) needs to supply written consent.

WWE replied on August 6th, saying that the name “does not identify a stage name or professional nickname. Rather, it is a fictional character name, a ‘role’, created and owned entirely by Applicant.” They state that Jenkins “did not use this fictional character name prior to working with [WWE] and he cannot use this name if he were to cease working with [WWE].” They added that they are free to assign the name to any individual at any time, and compared it to “requiring Christopher Reeve’s consent for the registration of the character name ‘Superman’, Sean Connery’s consent for the registration of the character name ‘James Bond’ or Val Kilmer’s consent for the registration of the character name ‘Batman'” when they are actors playing the roles. As such, they argued consent on Jenkins’ part is not required.