WWE News: Paige Appearing On Talk Show This Monday, Titus O’Neil At Kentucky Derby, Big E Talks About Lazor Wulf

May 4, 2019

– Paige will appear on the talk show The Real this Monday to talk about the home video release of Fighting With My Family.

– Titus O’Neil has been taking part in Kentucky Derby events this week.

.@TitusONeilWWE just set the bar for how you call 'Riders Up'.👏

– Big E recently spoke with Paste Magazine about voicing his character in the Adult Swim animated series Lazor Wulf.