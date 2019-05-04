wrestling / News
WWE News: Paige Appearing On Talk Show This Monday, Titus O’Neil At Kentucky Derby, Big E Talks About Lazor Wulf

– Paige will appear on the talk show The Real this Monday to talk about the home video release of Fighting With My Family.
– Titus O’Neil has been taking part in Kentucky Derby events this week.
.@TitusONeilWWE just set the bar for how you call 'Riders Up'.👏
👏👏pic.twitter.com/CKIIKIWlD6
— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 3, 2019
– Big E recently spoke with Paste Magazine about voicing his character in the Adult Swim animated series Lazor Wulf.
