wrestling / News

WWE News: Paige Appearing On Talk Show This Monday, Titus O’Neil At Kentucky Derby, Big E Talks About Lazor Wulf

May 4, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Paige

– Paige will appear on the talk show The Real this Monday to talk about the home video release of Fighting With My Family.

– Titus O’Neil has been taking part in Kentucky Derby events this week.

– Big E recently spoke with Paste Magazine about voicing his character in the Adult Swim animated series Lazor Wulf.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Big E., Paige, Titus O'Neil, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading